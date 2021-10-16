Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $522.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day moving average of $464.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

