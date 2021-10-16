Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 42.3% in September

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 546,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 524,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSS stock remained flat at $$1.20 on Friday. 303,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.94. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

