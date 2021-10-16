Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Discovery worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 81.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Discovery by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 2,448,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

