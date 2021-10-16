discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,084.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 926.61. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

