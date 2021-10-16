Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,169,697 shares.The stock last traded at $90.33 and had previously closed at $87.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,617,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 199,265 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,224,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

