Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.37 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $68,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPX by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPX by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

