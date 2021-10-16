Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.52 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of InterDigital worth $67,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.