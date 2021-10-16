Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.15 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,638,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $66,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $36.45 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

