Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 103.4% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 241,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Digerati Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target for the company.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

