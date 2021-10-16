DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

