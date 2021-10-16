DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Purchases C$49,000.00 in Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190.

DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. DIAGNOS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

