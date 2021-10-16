DeXe Price Reaches $12.83 (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $12.83 or 0.00020896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,459,943 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

