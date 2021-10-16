Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

