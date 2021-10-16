Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.