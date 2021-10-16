Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

