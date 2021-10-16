Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $275.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.45.

ALGT opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

