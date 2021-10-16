Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

