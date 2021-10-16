Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELROF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.
About Elior Group
