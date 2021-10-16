Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELROF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

