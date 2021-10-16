Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

