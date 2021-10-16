Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $19.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NYSE:CIO opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

