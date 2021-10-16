Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

CAKE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.