Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

