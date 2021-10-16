Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

