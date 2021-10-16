Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

