Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

