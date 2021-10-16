Deutsche Bank AG Buys 99,464 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32,839.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 398,670 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

