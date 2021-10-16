Destination Wealth Management Sells 985 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,280. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

