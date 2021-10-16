Destination Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,590. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85.

