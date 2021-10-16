Destination Wealth Management Has $207,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,923 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,745,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

