Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CVX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,968,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,381. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

