DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $154.48 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $154.48 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00009613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

