Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report sales of $264.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.22 million to $304.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $996.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. 787,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,675. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

