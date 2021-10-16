Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Position Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

