Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

DAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

