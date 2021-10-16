Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Delek US posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Delek US by 28.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth $229,000.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

