Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) versus Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Financial Comparison

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.18 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.11

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

