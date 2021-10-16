Decentr (DEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $994,734.00

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $994,734.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00266532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00205361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00093722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,268,580 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

