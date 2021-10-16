DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Securities

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

