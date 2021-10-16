Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller Sells 23,508 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 184,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,646. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 80.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

