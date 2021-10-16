Datamine Market Cap Tops $409,546.43 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $409,546.43 and approximately $15,338.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.91 or 0.00479749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.10 or 0.01000907 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,565 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

