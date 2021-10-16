Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

