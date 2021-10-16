Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 58.2% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 63,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.