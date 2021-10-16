Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

