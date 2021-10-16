Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Shares Up 9.1%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Cyfrowy Polsat from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

