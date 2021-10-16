CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of CYBR opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

