CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $788.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $61.50 million and $788.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00393943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035591 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,054,229 coins and its circulating supply is 148,054,229 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.