Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.26. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.65 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

