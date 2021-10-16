Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

