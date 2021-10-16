CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,805 shares of company stock valued at $82,078,658. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

