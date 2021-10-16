CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $277,776.60

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $277,776.60 and $31.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,647,262 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

