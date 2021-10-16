Crestwood Equity Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 431.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.2%.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

